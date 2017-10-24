Nexen Tire breaks ground on North America tire technology centre

October 24, 2017Purchasing B2B

SEOUL, South Korea—Tire manufacturer Nexen Tire has broken ground for its new tire technology centre in Richfield, Ohio, US The US$5 million, 3,159sq-m building will include offices, labs, test machines and a warehouse.

It will also be the first building in the new Richfield Crossroads Development District.

The centre will provide advanced and innovative technologies for the development of tires for both the original equipment and replacement markets.

Nexen Tire has established R&D centers in Korea, the US, China and Germany, carrying out research and development activities.

Additional plans for a North American plant is also in progress, the company said, with production start-up goal aiming for 2021.