Element Fleet Management appoints new president

November 2, 2017Purchasing B2B

SPARKS, Md.—Element Fleet Management has promoted Chris Gittens to the role of president of Canadian operations. He will report to Kristi Webb, president and CEO, Element Fleet Management North America.

Gittens joined Element in 2013 as chief commercial officer for Canada. He has worked with most of the company’s largest accounts across North America, and has been key to delivering a common Element approach to customers across the US and Canada.

“Element has a strong history and bright future in Canada,” Gittens said. “My focus will be on ensuring operational excellence in everything we do, so that our customers in Canada can take advantage of new services and data-driven insights to improve their fleets.”

Gittens succeeds Sebastien Blondin, who will go into a strategic business development role with the Element Fleet Management corporate team, focused on exploring new growth opportunities in adjacent markets. He will report to Element Fleet Management CEO Bradley Nullmeyer.