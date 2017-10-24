Element Fleet appoints Brian Tobin as chairman

October 24, 2017Purchasing B2B

TORONTO—Element Fleet Management has appointed Brian Tobin as chairman of the board of directors. Element’s outgoing chairman, Richard Venn, will remain a member of the board and has stepped down from his previous role.

“It has been a privilege to serve the shareholders of Element as chairman and I welcome the opportunity to continue this service alongside my colleagues as we continue to build and expand the business,” said Venn. “I am further pleased that Brian Tobin has accepted this important responsibility and have every confidence that thec will benefit from his experienced leadership.”

Tobin and Venn have been directors of Element and its predecessor company since 2015 and 2014, respectively and will continue their contributions to the development of the business.