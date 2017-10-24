Chevrolet expands 2018 Colorado lineup

October 24, 2017Purchasing B2B

DETROIT—Chevrolet is expanding its midsize truck lineup with Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition models.

They were shown ahead of their public debut at the SEMA Show, from October 31-November 3, in Las Vegas, where they will be part of Chevrolet’s display of concept and production vehicles.

The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition features an all-black exterior finish, black Chevy bowtie emblems and 17-inch five-spoke black accessory wheels, including the spare. The ZR2 Midnight also features a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting and ZR2 logos on the sport-bar sail panels.

The ZR2 Dusk Edition offers the same content as the ZR2 Midnight, but can be purchased in all other ZR2 exterior finishes, with black accents throughout.

“The Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Edition models offer customers even more personalization choices from the only company with three distinct trucks: midsize, full-size and full-size heavy-duty,” said Jim Campbell, US vice-president, truck strategy, performance vehicles and motorsports. “Chevrolet offers more choices because the truck market is too diverse for a ‘one size fits most’ strategy.”

The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions go on sale within the next month.

The Colorado ZR2 is effectively a segment of one, equally at home rock crawling, desert running or as a daily driver. It sits two inches higher than Colorado and features a 3.5-inch-wider track.

Performance features include an off-road suspension with cast-iron control arms and segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSVTM dampers. They are the first off-road shocks to feature position-sensitive spool valve technology, making the truck equally adept on and off the road.

Other standard ZR2 features include segment-exclusive front electronic locking differential, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, an aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and oil pan, off-road rocker protection, Autotrac transfer case, transfer case shield, four-wheel disc brakes, modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio and special off-rode mode setting.

The ZR2 is distinguished visually from the Colorado with an aggressive hood and grille combo and modified front and rear bumpers designed for better off-road clearance.

The ZR2 is available with a standard 3.6L V-6 match with a class-exclusive eight-speed automatic transmission or an available 2.8L Duramax turbo-diesel offering best-in-class 369 lb-ft of torque.

The Colorado ZR2 also features connectivity and safety technology: 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control and available Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning. And as with all Chevrolet trucks, the Colorado ZR2 is built with durability in mind, including a fully boxed frame, roll-formed high-strength steel bed and Duralife brake rotors.