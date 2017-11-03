Automated vehicles set to disrupt taxis, buses: Report

November 3, 2017Purchasing B2B

VAUGHAN, ON—If you thought Uber was a disruptor, wait until automated vehicles (AVs) backed by smartphone apps for “mobility on demand” begin to eat into taxi and public bus services in the early 2020s, then begin to disrupt car ownership in the late 2020s. That’s according to a recent report called Ontario Must Prepare for Vehicle Automation: How Skilled Governance Can Influence its Outcome.

According to research by the Goldman Sachs Group, less than 10 percent of travel in North America is taken in non-personally owned vehicles. However, report author Bern Grush—a systems engineer and futurist—says that by 2030, that percentage may climb to 25 percent or higher as more people turn to robo-taxis, micro-transit and ride sharing. Why? Because automation will make these systems more reliable and far cheaper than today’s taxi and bus services—and even personal ownership, for an increasing number of travellers.

Improvements in vehicle automation, combined with a sharing economy, will expand the robo-taxi and micro-transit system being readied by providers such as Uber, Lyft and Google for Ontario’s cities and towns.

Grush encourages governments to prepare for this future by determining how to influence the role AVs—especially fleets of shared AVs—will have.

The key to harnessing this technology is for governments and the private sector to work together to implement a regulatory system that will enhance mobility for all, Grush says. He proposes a concept called the Harmonization Management System (HMS). This system would provide the digital tools to incorporate a subsidy and pricing system, and optimize the distribution and social performance of commercial fleets. In particular, governments must ensure that these services are as inclusive and accessible as possible for the GTHA and the rest of Ontario.

HMS would evolve to manage the province’s future fleets of robo-shuttles and robo-taxis as more people decide to use shared vehicle services rather than drive personal vehicles in the coming decades.

But there are many barriers to getting people out of their personal cars and into robo-shuttles or robo-taxis, the report says. These include: the safety concern of having young children in a car seat; being disabled and travelling with assistive gear; driving with a pet; and the fear that an automated car won’t take a passenger everywhere (Grush calls this “access anxiety”). As these barriers are dealt with, the need for personal vehicles, as well as non-automated taxis and buses, will diminish dramatically over 15 years.

Grush does not anticipatefully automated vehicles operating without a driver until well after 2050, when the technical issues of having driverless vehicles operate in every condition will have been addressed.