Feds award contract for Quebec government complex

October 23, 2017Purchasing B2B

GATINEAU—The federal government has awarded a contract for the design and management of the exterior re-cladding project for the Les Terrasses de la Chaudière complex, which is a group of government buildings in Gatineau, Quebec.

The joint venture of Provencher Roy-NORR will design and manage the exterior re-cladding of the complex and will work with the consulting firm responsible for the overall site master plan of the complex and surrounding area.

The final approval of the re-cladding design by the National Capital Commission (NCC) is scheduled for summer 2018, and construction is set to start in spring 2019.

Federal departments, agencies and businesses located in the complex will remain there during the work.