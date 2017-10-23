Wholesale sales up 0.5 percent in August: StatsCan

October 23, 2017The Canadian Press

OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.5 percent to $62.8 billion in August.

The agency says the increase led by the personal and household goods and motor vehicle and parts subsectors.

Wholesale sales rose 0.4 percent in volume terms for the month.

Sales were up in four of the seven subsectors tracked that together represent 47 percent of total wholesale sales.

The personal and household goods subsector rose 3.3 percent to a record $9.0 billion, while the motor vehicle and parts subsector increased 2.0 percent to $11.8 billion.

The building materials and supplies subsector fell 3.5 percent to $8.7 billion.