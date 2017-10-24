Toronto Tunnel Partners becomes preferred proponent for regional rail project

October 24, 2017Purchasing B2B

MISSISSAUGA—Toronto Tunnel Partners (TTP) has been selected as the preferred proponent to design, build, and finance the development of an upgraded rail tunnel project by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx.

TTP is an equal partnership joint venture between EllisDon Civil and STRABAG Inc. and was selected following a procurement process that began September 2016.

The Highway 401 Rail Tunnel project is part of Metrolinx’s Regional Express Rail (RER) program to transform the GO Transit rail network and bring rapid, two-way, all-day GO service to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Construction of a second rail tunnel under Highways 401/409 will accommodate two tracks, allowing for more frequent GO rail service.

In addition to increasing capacity on the GO Kitchener Corridor, the Highway 401 Rail Tunnel will provide infrastructure upgrades including footing modifications to the eastbound Highway 409 on-ramp, outfitting of the tunnel with mechanical and electrical support systems, storm water management upgrades and preparatory work for future track installations.

The project will eventually allow for all-day two-way electrified GO Train service between Toronto and Waterloo Region.

The project is slated for completion in Summer 2021.