TimberWest gets certified under the Progressive Aboriginal Relations program

OTTAWA—TimberWest is the first Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) program participant to achieve the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) Bronze certification under the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program.

This certification shows Indigenous communities that TimberWest is a good business partner and is committed to the prosperity of Indigenous communities, the company said. TimberWest is also the first BC forest company to earn PAR certification.

The PAR framework evaluates companies on four PAR performance areas known as the PAR drivers, designed to ensure comprehensive business engagement with a community. The four PAR drivers are: leadership actions, employment, business development, and community relationships. PAR certification provides a high level of assurance to communities because the designation is supported by an independent, third-party verification of company reports.

The final PAR level achieved by a company is determined by a jury comprised of Indigenous business people.

Having lands certified to the SFI Forest Management Standard means TimberWest is formally accountable for respecting Indigenous peoples’ rights and traditional knowledge, the company said. This includes protecting spiritual, historical and cultural sites.