Real GDP contracted 0.1 percent in August: StatsCan

October 31, 2017

OTTAWA—Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product pulled back by 0.1 percent in August, hit by declines in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

The agency says goods-producing industries contracted by 0.7 percent for the month, while services-producing industries edged up 0.1 percent.

Twelve of 20 sectors improved for the month, but weakness in manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction more than offset the gains.

The manufacturing sector contracted 1.0 percent for the month as both durable and non-durable manufacturing declined.

Non-durable manufacturing fell 2.0 percent, while durable manufacturing slipped 0.1 percent.

The mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector fell 0.8 percent in August.