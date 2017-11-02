MEP Technologies wins supplier award

November 2, 2017Purchasing B2B

TORONTO—Celestica has awarded MEP Technologies a 2016 Total Cost of Ownership Supplier award. The awards program recognizes suppliers that provide the best total cost of ownership performance and support the company’s overall business objectives.

Celestica’s TCOO Supplier Awards program evaluates and recognizes the top-performing companies in its global network of more than 4,000 suppliers. In evaluating supplier performance, Celestica measures the total cost to produce, deliver and support products and services. The company also bases its evaluation on product quality, reliability of delivery, price, flexibility, innovation and technology.

The MEP Group is a manufacturer of high precision metal products in highly automated industrial facilities using state-of-the-art technological innovations.

The group, which employs 300 workers, has four production sites in Laval and Ville Saint-Laurent, with more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space, in addition to another assembly unit in China.