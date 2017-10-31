Diversity’s stars shine

October 31, 2017Purchasing B2B

From the October 2017 print edition

There was no shortage of reasons to celebrate at CAMSC’s 13th-Annual Business Achievement Awards Gala at Toronto’s Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex September 28. The event honours suppliers and corporate partners across Canada that are supplier diversity leaders.

CAMSC president and CEO Cassandra Dorrington told the audience there was much to laud in 2017, which represents Canada150. It was also good timing to recognize the country’s growing diversity. “That’s wonderful because guess what, that fits in really well with what we do,” she said during welcoming remarks. “The CAMSC mission is to ensure that Aboriginal and minority-owned businesses are able to and are celebrated for their contributions to the economic growth of our country.”

Organizations with diverse workforces are enshrining diversity in their supply partnerships, Dorrington said. This supports flexibility, increases market share, improves product quality and opens organizations to new markets while providing new revenue streams, she said. CAMSC’s corporate members now number between 80 and 90, she said. The organization’s supplier database now numbers about 800, with over 300 of those members fully certified.

Also speaking was Chief Stacey LaForme of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, upon whose traditional ancestral land the gala was held. LaForme sent a message not only of inclusion and diversity but also of environmentalism. “We once knew the value of the lands and the water and we relied on her,” he said during an opening prayer. “We still rely on her but we’ve forgotten our responsibility. I want everybody to try to find that connection.”

Hosted by Galit Solomon, former broadcaster and now director of operations and PR for On Q Communications Inc., other highlights included the CAMSC supplier spotlight speaker, Kacee Vasudeva. Vasudeva spoke of immigrating to Canada in 1971 and starting his business, Maxi-Flow, from his garage before building it into a $100 million group of six automotive manufacturing plants. More recently, Vasudeva formed a company focused on dealing with insects. Earlier this year his product, GreenStrike’s Mosquito Preventor, was successfully pitched to CBC’s Dragon’s Den.

And the winners are…

Supplier of the year

Trinity Tech Inc. won supplier of the year. An engineering service provider to the auto industry, it has over 150 employees in six offices and five production facility across North America. Its services include software re-flash, quality containment, launch support, supplier representation, rework and light assembly.

Procurement business advocate of the year

Kiruba Sankar of RBC took home the procurement business advocate of the year award. As director of IT PS procurement, Sankar develops relationships with internal partners who foster supplier diversity across departments. He has created responsible procurement training and applied an inclusive supplier policy.

CATA technology innovation award

Pallet sourcing company Ongweoweh Corp. has over $196 million in revenues and services companies across North America. It evaluates customer needs, providing stretch film, bags, buckets, corrugate, pallet design, lumber species and other items. The company has also more than doubled its size in the past five years.

Collaboration award

Collaboration award winner EY has a diversity and inclusiveness procurement team trained in supplier diversity. The company helps to build connections and expand markets for its suppliers. EY’s initiatives include mentorship, EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Entrepreneurial Winning Women.

Small business of the year award

The Carter Bennette Group, winner of the small business of the year award, is a janitorial and maintenance company that was recently involved in developing cleaning and maintenance standards for a concept shop. The project took top prize at the Retail Design Institute’s International Store Design Awards.

Corporation of the year

ABC is an automotive systems and components manufacturer covering plastics processing technologies and systems and components. ABC Group works with diverse suppliers and an open bidding process is now part of it’s practice.