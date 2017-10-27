CN releases sustainability report

October 27, 2017Purchasing B2B

MONTREAL—CN has issued its sixth sustainability report, Delivering Responsibly, outlining the company’s programs and achievements in safety, corporate governance, community involvement, human resources and environmental sustainability.

“At CN, running a safe and sustainable railroad is at the core of our business culture,” said Luc Jobin, CN president and CEO. “It touches every aspect of what we do enabling us to help build a strong future for our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate.”

Highlights outlined in the report include:

Over the past 20 years, CN has reduced its locomotive emission intensity by 39 percent. CN consumes 15 percent less fuel per gross ton mile compared to the industry average. In 2016 CN continued its roll out of Looking Out for Each Other, a peer-to-peer program promoting a safety mindset that focuses on reinforcing safe behaviours and strengthening safety culture. In 2016, CN continued to work closely with emergency responders and participated in more than 400 TRANSCAER events, bringing training to over 8,400 participants. Since 2012, through the company’s EcoConnexions programs, more than 1.6 million trees have been planted. In 2017, CN became a member of the Canadian Chapter of the 30% Club. Over the past year, CN has implemented diversity initiatives, including partnering with Unifor and the Government of Canada to establish a bursary program for Indigenous post-secondary students across Canada.

CN follows global best practices in disclosure and the new report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Environmental data related to 2015-2016 greenhouse gas emissions were independently verified. CN has also aligned its five sustainability pillars with the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).