CN releases sustainability report

Report outlines programs and achievements in safety, corporate governance, community involvement, human resources and environmental sustainability
MONTREAL—CN has issued its sixth sustainability report, Delivering Responsibly, outlining the company’s programs and achievements in safety, corporate governance, community involvement, human resources and environmental sustainability.
“At CN, running a safe and sustainable railroad is at the core of our business culture,” said Luc Jobin, CN president and CEO. “It touches every aspect of what we do enabling us to help build a strong future for our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate.”
Highlights outlined in the report include:
CN follows global best practices in disclosure and the new report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Environmental data related to 2015-2016 greenhouse gas emissions were independently verified. CN has also aligned its five sustainability pillars with the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).