WestJet welcomes back Rossen Dimitrov

May 16, 2017

CALGARY—WestJet today announced that Rossen Dimitrov will return to WestJet as

Chief Guest Experience Officer effective May 15, 2017. Rossen was WestJet’s Director of Inflight Services from 2011 to 2013.

Rossen will be responsible for WestJet’s inflight, catering, contact centre, onboard product development and guest experience teams. He will also provide experience and expertise as WestJet launches its new Boeing MAX aircraft with elevated Plus service, and will be a key team member as the airline makes product and configuration decisions for its recently announced Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.

Rossen has worked with multiple global airlines including Qatar Airways where he helped launched its business class product, Qsuite. He was ranked third on Future Travel Experience’s “Power List 2016.” He helped Qatar Airways garner a number of awards and accolades including Skytrax’s 2016 World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Lounge, and Best Airline Staff in the Middle East.

Rossen also sits on the Future Travel Experience Advisory Board, which is defining the end-to-end passenger experience of the future.