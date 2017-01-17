WestJet launches Winnipeg-Hamilton service

January 17, 2017

CALGARY—The departure on January 17 of WestJet flight 321 marked the start of non-stop service to Winnipeg from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, the airline has announced.

WestJet also relaunched non-stop service to Edmonton and Halifax from Hamilton on January 16.

“WestJet continues to offer Canadians new routes and additional non-stop flights along with low-priced options,” said Brian Znotins, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning. “Our compelling fares, caring guest service and convenient schedules for travellers represent more opportunities to connect business sectors that are so integral to economies across Canada.”

WestJet now offers 27 weekly departures to seven non-stop destinations out of Hamilton.