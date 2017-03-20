WestJet launches Montreal-Halifax route

March 20, 2017

CALGARY—WestJet has launched its newest service to Montreal with the departure of flight 3451 from Halifax. The new route operates twice daily on WestJet Encore using its fleet of Canadian-made Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.

WestJet now operates 157 weekly departures from Halifax to 19 non-stop destinations: 12 domestic and seven international and transborder routes.

On February 13, WestJet announced a significant investment in Quebec’s travel and tourism market with increased service and new routes to and from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

The Montreal-Halifax route is the first of three new routes to launch out of Montreal this year. Overall, the airline is adding 105 more flights per week in the province, a capacity increase of 74 per cent.