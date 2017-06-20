WestJet launches first intra-Quebec flight

June 20, 2017

CALGARY—WestJet has launched a new route between Quebec City and Montreal, the airline’s first non-stop flight within Quebec. WestJet will operate four flights daily connecting the two cities.

The new route is the second of three the airline announced earlier this year. The routes are part of an investment in Quebec’s travel and tourism market, with increased service and new routes to and from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport as well as Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport

On March 15, WestJet launched twice-daily service between Montreal and Halifax. And, on October 15, WestJet will begin twice-daily service between Montreal and Boston.

Overall, the airline is adding 105 more flights per week in the province, a capacity increase of 74 percent.

The Quebec-City/Montreal route is operated by WestJet’s regional airline, WestJet Encore, on its fleet of Canadian-made Bombardier Q400s. By mid-2018, the regional airline will have a total of 45 aircraft.