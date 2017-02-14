WestJet announced new Quebec routes

February 14, 2017

CALGARY—WestJet has increased service and created new routes to and from Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport as well as Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport.

Overall, the airline said that it’s adding 105 more flights per week in the province, a capacity increase of 74 per cent.

Starting June 15, WestJet will begin point-to-point service for the first time within the province with four daily flights between Montreal and Quebec City. On March 15, WestJet will launch twice-daily service between Montreal and Halifax. And, on October 15, WestJet said it will begin twice-daily service between Montreal and Boston.

In addition, the airline will also increase its number of non-stop flights between Montreal and Vancouver from six per week to 12. WestJet’s operations between Montreal and Calgary will increase from 14 flights per week to 19. The airline’s Quebec City and Toronto service will add one more daily flight for a total of three. With the addition of WestJet’s new services the airline will operate 195 weekly departures from Montreal and 50 departures from Quebec City by October 2017.

All three new routes will be operated by WestJet’s regional airline, WestJet Encore and its fleet of Canadian-made Bombardier Q400s. By mid-2018, the regional airline will have a total of 45 aircraft.

Routes to Vancouver and Calgary will be operated on WestJet’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft featuring the enhanced Plus product and WestJet Connect, WestJet’s Wi-Fi connected, inflight entertainment system.