Vancouver airport partners with Hong Kong Airlines

July 18, 2017

RICHMOND, BC—Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has announced the arrival of Hong Kong Airlines (HX) and its new, non-stop daily service between Vancouver and Hong Kong. The new service marks the airline’s North American debut.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hong Kong Airlines, an award-winning company with a great growth story,” said Craig Richmond, president and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. “Hong Kong Airlines’ new year-round service will further link Vancouver and Canada with one of the world’s most dynamic cities. This service presents more options for passengers and businesses, while spurring economic growth and trade.”

Inaugural celebrations at YVR included speeches from airline and government officials—as well as a guest appearance from Hong Kong Airlines Brand Ambassador Jackie Chan.

The new service features an interline agreement between Hong Kong Airlines and WestJet. Through the agreement, passengers can connect through both airlines en route to their destinations.

Hong Kong Airlines will initially operate the route using an Airbus 330-200 with 264 seats, 18 of which are business class.