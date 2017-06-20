Travel Health Insurance Association launches bill of rights

June 20, 2017

TORONTO—Canada’s Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA) has launched a travel insurance bill of rights and responsibilities endorsed by its membership.

A total of 95 percent of submitted travel health insurance claims are paid in Canada, says a report based on a KPMG survey of Canadian providers commissioned by the Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA).

“Our goal is to see every claim paid. The industry came together and designed the bill of rights and responsibilities to deliver a clear statement as to what the public can expect from their travel health policies,” said Will McAleer, THIA’s president. “Everyone deserves a carefree vacation and the new travellers’ bill of rights will help provide Canadians with peace of mind when they take off, be it for business or pleasure.”

The bill of rights and responsibilities builds upon the following elements of travel health insurance:

Understand your travel insurance policy—Insurance providers have staff available to answer any questions related to policies Know your health and consult a health care provider if you have any questions Know your trip—How long will you be gone? Will you be travelling many times during the year?

Under THIA’s Travel Insurance Bill of Rights and Responsibilities travellers have the right to:

A no obligation purchase: Travel insurance providers will allow a minimum 10-day free review of the policy. To Be Informed: You will receive your policy documentation and confirmation of coverage outlining the policy terms and conditions whether purchased in person, over the phone or online. To Request Clarification: You may ask questions about the travel insurance you have purchased. To Review & Modify Medical Screening: You will receive a copy of the answers you provided on the medical questionnaire prior to the start of your policy. To Receive Worldwide Assistance & Toll-free Support: You have 24/7 access to the help you need when you need it from your travel insurance provider. To Fair & Prompt Claims Handling: You will have a timely and transparent communication process. To Escalate & Appeal: You may challenge decisions and request additional reviews with new information. To Confidentiality: Your personal information will be protected in all dealings with your travel insurance provider. To Know Your Insurer: Your policy will clearly identify the underwriter of your travel insurance and the process to file and resolve complaints. To Your Preferred Language: You may transact and correspond about all components of your travel insurance in English or French.

Travellers are responsible for the following: