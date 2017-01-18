Survey sees steady corporate travel growth

January 18, 2017

Purchasing B2B



Plymouth, MN—Travel Leaders Group has released the results of its 2017 Business Travel Trends Survey, which indicates that there is no slowing down for business travel.

According to the survey, 86 percent of Travel Leaders Group’s business travel-focused agents are reporting that they expect bookings to remain as high or higher than the same time last year. Participating travel agents also noted that while business travellers’ top concerns are travel logistics, ranging from delayed or canceled flights to limited air seating, they have the expertise in mitigating them.

“Business travel is a vital engine not only for the travel industry, but particularly for the American economy—when business travel is up, it demonstrates a higher degree of confidence in our economic system,” said Ninan Chacko, CTC, Travel Leaders Group CEO. “The responses from the survey clearly show that although business travellers have well-founded concerns, including late and canceled flights, our exceptional agents are skilled at minimizing the impact their travelers face.”

Conducted from November 17 to December 9, 2016, the Business Travel Trends survey collected responses from 541 Travel Leaders Group travel agent experts throughout the US whose portfolio consists of 50 percent or more business travel clients.

Ancillary fees for business travellers

This year, travel professionals were asked “Which ancillary fees do you most consistently assist your clients in avoiding?” The top five were: