Porter Airlines wins Best Free Airline Amenity from SmarterTravel

April 19, 2017

TORONTO—Porter Airlines has been selected as the winner for Best Free Airline Amenity in the 2017 SmarterTravel Editors’ Choice Awards. Porter’s distinctive approach to service has been a feature at the airline since its inception more than 10 years ago.

All Porter passengers are offered a variety of complimentary drinks and snack options on board every flight, including free beer and wine. Passenger lounges in Toronto, Newark, and Ottawa are equipped with a self-serve coffee bar, tea, and a range of soft drinks and water. Shortbread cookies and other snacks are also available.

“Our team is committed to providing quality service to all of our passengers. We greatly appreciate receiving this award from SmarterTravel,” said Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. “Porter continues to be an airline dedicated to hospitality, comfort and a refined flying experience.”