Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto boast best hotels in the country

April 19, 2017

TORONTO—A total of 86 hotels in Canada have been revealed as the country’s ultimate hotel hotspots, according to the Hotels.com Loved by Guests Awards 2017, where the hotel guests are the judges.

Although Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto topped the list of award-winning cities in Canada, travellers can check into prize-winning properties in more than 39 towns and cities across the country.

A strong French connection earned the province of Quebec the top spot for most award-winning hotels in Canada, with 27 total guest favourite accommodations across the province.

Top 5 Cities in Canada winning Loved by Guest Gold Awards:

Montreal – 13 hotels

Quebec City – 11 hotels

Toronto – 8 hotels

Vancouver – 8 hotels

Whistler – 4 hotels

Hotels.com has over 25 million guest reviews on its website and is seeing a shift in reviews becoming a more powerful influence than official star ratings, especially as these can be read instantly on travellers’ smartphones while travelling.

To find this year’s best of the best, the travel experts analyzed millions of guest reviews, with 2,500 hotels across 87 countries being recognized as truly outstanding. Those taking home the top prize of a Loved by Guests Gold Award have all achieved an average guest review rating of 4.7 or higher (out of 5).

Worldwide, hotels in the US were the biggest gold award winners, with 969 properties being recognized. Other top countries included the UK (171 hotels), Italy (153), Canada (86) and Spain (70).

The destinations around the globe where travellers are most likely to check into a gold award-winning hotel are: London (31 hotels), Rome (27), Prague (25), Florence (24), Venice (24) and Hanoi (23). To bag the best deals on hotels in these top destinations, download the Hotels.com mobile app for access to Secret Prices.