MasterKey Alliance launches corporate housing booking engine

February 15, 2017

Purchasing B2B



SASKATOON—Corporate housing and serviced apartments technology company MasterKey Alliance Inc. has launced MyKey.com, a hotels and vetted corporate housing booking engine.

Travellers once faced many sites for hotels, individuals renting rooms or homes, or privately managed properties limited to a specific city or region, the company said. Booking accommodations could mean wading through several sites.

MyKey reinvents how the world books and manages accommodations, the company said. MyKey.com is a global site that compares hotels with vetted serviced apartments and furnished homes on one system. It connects users with professionally operated, individually vetted temporary housing that comply with local and federal regulations.

“The inspiration for MyKey came from my friends.” said Gordon Doell, MasterKey Alliance president and CEO. “They were tired of jumping from site to site, arguing over hidden fees, wrestling with multiple invoices and reports, and dealing with the risk of unregulated properties. I kept hearing it should be easier, so I listened.”

MyKey has qualified housing providers and hotels in over 170 countries.