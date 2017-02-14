Konrad Gstrein appointed GM of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

February 14, 2017

TORONTO—Konrad Gstrein has been named general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. This is his sixth appointment with the company.

Gstrein’s career started with Four Seasons in 2001 as assistant guest services manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. He has also had assignments in Sydney and New York, where he worked in several management positions.

In 2008, Gstrein was promoted to director of rooms at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. In 2010, Gstrein headed to Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and then back to Maui in 2012 when he was promoted to Resort Manager. The Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills (a Four Seasons Hotel) was Gstrein’s most recent assignment, where he was the Hotel Manager since 2014 before making his way to Toronto.

Gstrein attended Handelsschule Business School in Telfs, Austria, after which he entered the hospitality industry.