GBTA Convention 2017 | July 15-19 | Boston, MA

July 10, 2017

Purchasing B2B



GBTA Convention is the world’s largest business travel event. Over 7,000 business travel professionals from around the world will gather in Boston for education, networking opportunities and news on the latest innovations in the industry. GBTA Convention 2017 marks the 49th edition of The Business Travel Event of the Year and the theme this year, Convergence, was developed to address the latest trends, issues and guidelines that have emerged as the business travel industry has evolved.

Click here for convention details.