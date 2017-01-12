Egencia awards Top 100 preferred corporate hotels for 2017

January 12, 2017

BELLEVUE, Wash.—Egencia, the business travel company of Expedia, Inc., has announced the 2017 hotel recipients of the annual Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel award.

The award recognizes the best hotels in the global Egencia marketplace, the company said, as judged by popularity, pricing, amenities attractive to corporate travellers, customer service and overall guest experience.

“It’s commendable that these hotels, without exception, had a 100-percent satisfaction rating from our travellers for the year-long period from Q4 of 2015 through Q3 of 2016,” said Andrew Dyer, vice-president of global lodging, media, consulting and sponsorship for Egencia. “These hotels demonstrate that it is possible to put the customer first at all times, aligning perfectly with the Egencia philosophy and the expectations of our corporate travelers.”

Egencia’s 100 top hotels delivered the following amenities to Egencia clients and business travelers in 2016:

93,907 room nights with free WiFi

63,725 room nights with free breakfast

70,982 room nights eligible for loyalty points

Recipient hotels are spread over 53 hotel brands. Click here to find the complete list of hotels, along with more detailed information about the program and the properties.