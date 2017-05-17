Corporate travel buyers double down on safety

May 17, 2017

New York City—Amidst a challenging aviation security environment and the continued threat of terrorism globally—and as new proposed policies and regulations to address these concerns start to take shape—business travellers and travel managers are growing increasingly worried about travel safety, according to a new global survey of corporate travel buyers from the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE), underwritten by American Express Global Business Travel (GBT).

The study, Checking In: Servicing the Multifaceted Modern Business Traveller, conducted as a timely, focused follow-up to the 2016 ACTE and GBT Meet the Modern Business Traveller research, finds that more than half (56 percent) of corporate buyers have seen an uptick in the number of business travellers reporting heightened personal safety concerns over the past three months, and 25 percent say they saw increased requests for security training over the past six months. In addition, 54 percent say travellers have expressed growing worry about traveling to the United States as changes to visa requirements and immigration policies loom.

“The pace of change—and the amount of anxiety—in the corporate travel industry has accelerated tremendously over the past three to six months, and it will be critical for companies to stay ahead of the curve if their employees are to remain productive and happy on the road,” says Greeley Koch, executive director of ACTE. “Luckily, travel technologies are evolving just as fast—if not faster—and offering executives and planners new tools to address happiness, safety and security.”

In response to these challenges, a majority (87 percent) of buyers report plans to improve safety training, with one third having introduced these changes already, 14 percent planning to roll out new programs over the next one to two years, and 40 percent discussing changes internally.

Connectivity remains a requirement of corporate travel, with new technologies offering travellers multiple avenues to communicate with colleagues globally—and buyers are looking to expand these options. Eighty-nine percent say they have introduced, will introduce or are currently discussing new booking apps, while 88 percent and 82 percent are taking a similar approach with trip information and T&E management apps, respectively.

But this increasingly networked environment is also introducing vulnerabilities for bad actors to exploit. Nearly one-third (31 percent) of buyers say they’ve seen traveller enquiries about data security increase over the past three months. Few companies, however, seem to have coherent policies in place to address these concerns. Fifty-eight percent say employees are permitted to use their personal devices for business communication, 64 percent say travellers may access public WiFi with their business devices, and 47 percent allow the use of non-purged laptops and devices while on the road.

Traveller preferences for non-traditional ground transport continue to grow: Fifty-three percent of buyers report an increase over the past six months. In addition, the use of ride sharesition, the use of ride shares has increased 44 percent, and traditional care hires and/or premium black cars are down 18 percent and 32 percent, respectively. Traveller adoption of sharing economy accommodations, such as Airbnb, seems to be slowing, however. Just 16 percent of buyers say they saw an increase in usage over the past six months.

Work-life balance and mixing leisure with business remain priorities for business travellers. Thirty-one percent of buyers report increased work-life balance concerns among travellers over the last six months, while 43 percent say more travellers are asking to add leisure to corporate booking. One-fifth also say travellers have expressed interest in having more flexibility to explore their destinations.

The first quarter of 2017 was marked by upheaval as new rules and regulations introduced significant uncertainty into the travel planning process. Key to navigating these challenges, however, is prioritizing the traveller and closely monitoring for new developments and traveller requirements.

The Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) polled 239 corporate travel buyers from around the world from March 9 to March 28, 2017.