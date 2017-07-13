Concur to provide Airbnb listings

July 13, 2017

Purchasing B2B



BELLEVUE, Wash.—Concur, an SAP company and a provider of travel, expense and invoice management solutions, has announced the availability to view and book Airbnb listings embedded within Concur Travel.

Embedded listings allow travellers to search for Airbnb listings on the search results page of the Concur online booking tool. The tighter integration will deliver greater flexibility for businesses to offer alternative lodging choices to business travellers within their travel management program and policy framework, with itineraries and e-receipts automatically fed back to Concur.

Concur is now the only online business travel booking tool with Airbnb listings, the company said.

The number of business travellers expensing Airbnb accommodations increasing by 33 percent year-over-year in Q2 2017. Employees from more than 250,000 companies in over 230 countries and territories use Airbnb for work.

Airbnb listings are expected to be available in the coming months. For more information, visit the Airbnb blog.