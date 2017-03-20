Concur expands with new partners

March 20, 2017



The Canadian Press



BELLEVUE, Wash.—Concur, a travel, expense and invoice management solutions provider, has expanded its Concur TripLink and Concur App Center. TripLink is experiencing growth, the company said, fueled by United Airlines and Marriott International. In addition, Concur App Center recently expanded with localized offerings in the UK and Australia, now connecting businesses and travellers to more than 160 travel and enterprise applications.

TripLink is growing with new partner integrations that deliver greater value to travel and business managers. These include Marriott International and United Airlines which recently went live on TripLink. AccorHotels integration with TripLink will also soon be available, said Concur.

According to a recent GBTA study commissioned by Concur, companies identify direct booking as a growing problem and yet many have not implemented tools to pull this spend into managed programs. With TripLink, companies can capture data from flights, hotels and ground transportation providers that are already being booked direct without encouraging more direct bookings. TripLink also extends managed travel programs and policies to bookings happening directly with suppliers. Companies can extend negotiated rates to TripLink supplier sites and fulfill duty of care responsibilities.

The Concur App Center recently expanded with localized offerings in the UK and Australia. The Concur App Center features third-party applications and services that easily integrate with Concur, delivering seamless traveler experiences and unprecedented visibility into business categories such as risk and compliance, tax management and spend optimization.

More than 25 new partners have been added to the Concur App Center in the last year.

The Concur App Center now supports integration with more than 160 travel and enterprise applications, making it the industry standard for a comprehensive travel and expense ecosystem.