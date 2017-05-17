Carlson Wagonlit Travel wins employee engagement award

May 17, 2017

Carlson Wagonlit Travel, the global travel management company, has won an Excellence in Employee Engagement award at the JiveWorld17 conference in Las Vegas, recognizing the rollout of its internal communications platform.

“This award is a real honor, and demonstrates the strength of our corporate culture,” said Laura Jacquier, head of global employee communication. “Getting everyone on board so fast shows that everyone understood the value of this project, gathered around, and just made it happen.”

Last year, Carlson Wagonlit Travel kicked off a strategic digital transformation plan, requiring an internal cultural shift to drive employee empowerment and accountability, improving the customer experience and fostering innovation.

The company launched the Jive intranet platform to over 19,000 users across nearly 50 countries. In three months, the intranet hit 75 percent adoption. Adoption now stands at 83 percent.

Richard Thompson, representing Global Employee Communications and Human Resources, and Anthony Allinson, representing Product & Technology, were on hand to accept the award in Las Vegas.

Last month, CWT was also awarded the Gold Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rating by EcoVadis, the environmental and social performance rating agency, placing it among the top 1 percentof all companies for its responsible business practices.