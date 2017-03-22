Carlson Wagonlit Travel appoints chief risk officer

March 22, 2017

Purchasing B2B



Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT) has appointed Kathy Orner to the role of Chief Risk Officer.

Orner will focus on ensuring global business continuity including responsibility for client privacy, disaster recovery and crisis management, the company said. She will also oversee CWT’s risk governance strategy while continuing to lead enterprise risk management and the global security organization.

“A key component of the CWT 3.0 strategy is building a world-class consumer-grade customer experience though digital innovation,” says Andrew Jordan, CWT’s executive vice-president, chief technology officer. “Delivering the digital difference 24/7 requires the highest levels of resiliency, so potential risks must be identified and countered. Kathy’s extensive experience in governance, risk management, business resiliency, security and audit make her ideally placed to drive this critical function for us.”

Orner joined Carlson in 2006 as vice-president and chief information security officer.