ARC and Expedia release global air travel outlook

January 16, 2017

Michael Power



ARLINGTON, Va.—Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) in partnership with Expedia, Inc., has released a study of worldwide air travel trends entitled New Heights for Air Travel: Understanding the Realities of Dropping Ticket Prices and Surging Capacity.

Expedia and ARC said that they together conducted an original analysis of “hundreds of millions” of airline tickets to spot trends that can be used to book air travel in 2017.

ARC contributed insight and ticket information to the study garnered from its data repository housing almost 12.5 billion passenger flights. Some of the revelations this fourth study from ARC and Expedia included:

Economy class average ticket prices are generally falling worldwide to their lowest point since 2013.

Travel between these regions saw the biggest price drop: South America to Southeast Asia, South America to Southern Europe and China to Southern Europe.

Out of 500 of the top destination airports, Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, represents the greatest percentage change (up 53 percent) in arriving travellers on commercial flights from 2015 to 2016.

Weekends are when the least expensive tickets are booked, while Fridays are when the most expensive tickets are purchased. For travel with origins and destinations within the United States,

Sunday is when the lowest ticket prices are booked; an average of 11 percent lower compared to Friday.

Purchasing air tickets in the U.S. at least 21 days in advance can potentially save about 34 percent to Europe and 17 percent domestically.

The complete ARC-Expedia study is available here.