American Express GBT announces appointments

May 17, 2017

Purchasing B2B



New York—American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has promoted David Reimer to senior vice-president and GM for North America, overseeing the US and Canada.

Elyes Mrad will become senior vice-president and general manager, international, overseeing the EMEA and APAC regions as well as American Express GBT’s Travel Partner Network (TPN).

After almost 19 years with American Express and American Express GBT, Reimer has leadership experience gained in various sales, client management and commercial roles, working across Asia Pacific and Europe. In his most recent role as managing director, American Express GBT, APAC, David developed the business strategy across APAC, was responsible for managing and improving operations, and was a board member on several joint ventures within Asia.

As managing director, Elyes Mrad has led the EMEA region through a period of unprecedented growth. He now adds APAC to his remit, and will be focused on strengthening commercial activities across both regions.

Gerardo Tejado, vice-president and general manager, Latin America, will continue to oversee that region and report to Chereque.