American Express GBT acquires meetings and events company

July 17, 2017

London, UK—American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has signed an agreement to acquire Banks Sadler, an international events management agency headquartered in London. The company will operate as part of American Express Meetings & Events, a division of GBT. When the transaction completes, expected in Q3, the company and its staff will formally become part of GBT.

Issa Jouaneh, senior vice-president and GM of American Express Meetings & Events, says the acquisition is strategic and a positive development for Banks Sadler and its customers. “Banks Sadler is one of the most respected M&E brands,” he noted. “It brings an extensive range of services and solutions with an independent agency mindset that we will maintain and grow. Combined with American Express Meetings & Events leading capabilities and global footprint, our clients will benefit from an expanded value proposition.”

Banks Sadler was founded in 1982 in London and has offices in York, Windsor, Paris, Dusseldorf and New York. It has approximately 250 employees.