Air Canada’s Michael Rousseau named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2017

April 18, 2017

TORONTO—Michael Rousseau, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Air Canada, has been named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2017. Now in its 15th year, Canada’s CFO of the Year (CFOY) Award honors senior financial leaders who have made significant contributions to business in Canada with demonstrated quality, insight and integrity.

The award is presented annually by Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), PwC Canada and Robert Half.

“Hats off to Michael Rousseau, for being named Canada’s CFO of the Year for 2017,”said Michael Conway, President & CEO of FEI Canada. “His critical role in the development and execution of the strategy that transformed Air Canada led to the strengthening of its finances, significant shareholder value growth and the complete turnaround and stabilization of Air Canada’s pension fund.”

Michael Rousseau joined Air Canada as executive vice-president and chief financial officer in October 2007. He leads Air Canada’s overall financial strategic direction, including all aspects of financial reporting and planning, investor relations, treasury and controller’s operations, taxation, pension administration, internal audit and fleet planning, as well as procurement and corporate real estate.

Rousseau holds a BBA degree from York University and he has been a member of CPA Canada since 1983.