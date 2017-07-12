Subscribe
Air Canada wins in finance for The 2017 Airline Strategy Awards

The 16th-annual edition of the awards was presented in London, England

July 12, 2017
Air Canada named winner in finance for The 2017 Airline Strategy Awards. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

MONTREAL—Air Canada was named winner in the finance category of the 2017 Airline Strategy Awards, run by Flight Airline Business. The 16th-annual edition of the awards was presented at a recent event in London, England.

“Along with our ongoing fleet renewal and customer service enhancements, another major success at Air Canada has been our financial rejuvenation,”said Benjamin Smith, president, passenger airlines, who accepted the award. “We have de-risked our company by lowering costs, strengthening the balance sheet and restoring our pension plan, turning a solvency deficit into a $1.9 billion surplus – all of which have been reflected in recent 10-year-highs for Air Canada shares.”

The airline has recently also won:

  1. Best Airline in North America at the Skytrax World Airline Awards;
  2. One of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America for the second year in a row;
  3. One of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and One of Montreal’s Top Employers for 2017; and
  4. One of Canada’s top two Most Attractive Employers in April, 2017 by Randstad Canada.
