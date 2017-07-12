Air Canada wins in finance for The 2017 Airline Strategy Awards

July 12, 2017

Purchasing B2B



MONTREAL—Air Canada was named winner in the finance category of the 2017 Airline Strategy Awards, run by Flight Airline Business. The 16th-annual edition of the awards was presented at a recent event in London, England.

“Along with our ongoing fleet renewal and customer service enhancements, another major success at Air Canada has been our financial rejuvenation,”said Benjamin Smith, president, passenger airlines, who accepted the award. “We have de-risked our company by lowering costs, strengthening the balance sheet and restoring our pension plan, turning a solvency deficit into a $1.9 billion surplus – all of which have been reflected in recent 10-year-highs for Air Canada shares.”

The airline has recently also won: