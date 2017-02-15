Air Canada unveils new livery

February 15, 2017

Purchasing B2B



TORONTO, MONTREAL and VANCOUVER—At three events held simultaneously across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Air Canada unveiled for its customers and employees, a new livery inspired by Canada for its entire fleet, new uniforms for its employees and a taste of some new onboard menu offerings.

Air Canada’s fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft are being repainted in a black and white design that highlights its red maple leaf encircled ensign, or “rondelle,” that returns to the tail of the flag carrier’s fleet after an absence of 24 years.

Reflecting Canada’s vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage, the new fleet livery was designed by design firm Winkreative. The first three aircraft sporting the livery will enter service immediately.

Air Canada also premiered charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates. The airline’s pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service agents and other uniformed personnel will start wearing their new uniforms later this year.

In 2017, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will launch new international services between Toronto-Mumbai, Toronto-Berlin, Toronto- Reykjavik, Montreal-Shanghai, Montreal-Algiers, Montreal-Marseille, Montreal- Reykjavik, Vancouver-Taipei, Vancouver-Nagoya, Vancouver-Frankfurt, and Vancouver-London Gatwick.

Air Canada will also receive its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the end of 2017, marking the start of its narrowbody fleet renewal program, to be followed in 2019 with the delivery of its first Bombardier C Series aircraft.

Air Canada has taken delivery of 23 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 14 more planned by 2019—all offering the new international cabin standard. In addition, the airline completed the reconfiguration of its entire Boeing 777 fleet of 25 aircraft with the state-of-the-art Dreamliner cabin configuration and inflight entertainment systems.