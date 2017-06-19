Air Canada starts daily Montreal-Washington flights

June 19, 2017

MONTREAL—Air Canada has restarted daily, year-round service between Montreal and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Flights will offer one-stop service to and from Quebec and Eastern Canada including: Bagotville; Sept-Îles; Quebec City; Fredericton; Moncton; Bathurst; Saint John and Halifax.

The daily non-stop Air Canada Express service will be operated with 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-100 aircraft.

All flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.