Air Canada named best airline in North America at Paris Air Show

June 20, 2017

Purchasing B2B



MONTREAL—Air Canada was named best airline in North America by the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards at the International Paris Air Show.

It is the sixth time in eight years that the company has been named the continent’s best airline by Skytrax, which surveys almost 20 million air travellers.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Airline in North America by Skytrax based on the opinions of those who know us best: our customers,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

The 2017 edition of the annual Skytrax poll measured opinion from 19.87 million travellers from over 105 countries between August 2016 and May 2017. The survey covers over 325 airlines, from largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers, and evaluates quality standards across 41 key performance indicators in front-line products and services in the airport and onboard environments.