Air Canada to launch its own loyalty program

May 16, 2017

MONTREAL—Air Canada today announced its decision to launch its own loyalty program in 2020 upon the expiry of its commercial agreement with Aimia, the operator of Aeroplan. Starting June 30, 2020, Aeroplan will no longer be the loyalty program for Air Canada.

Aeroplan has been independently owned and operated by Aimia for almost a decade. By operating its own loyalty program, Air Canada says it will be better able to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver a more consistent end-to-end customer experience.

Air Canada’s exclusive contract with Aimia remains in effect until its June 29, 2020 expiration date. Until then, Air Canada said it will work closely with Aimia with the objective of providing consistent service for Aeroplan members.

During this period, Aeroplan members can continue to earn and redeem miles in accordance with the Aeroplan program:

Before the new Air Canada program launches in June 2020, members will be able to earn and redeem Aeroplan Miles for Aeroplan Rewards, including flights with Air Canada and its Star Alliance partners in accordance with the Aeroplan program. After June 2020, miles earned from Air Canada and Star Alliance flights will be credited to the new program, with customers able to redeem those miles for rewards including Air Canada and Star Alliance partner flights. Aeroplan miles earned up to June 2020 will stay in Aeroplan members’ accounts, and will continue to be subject to the conditions of their program. Air Canada will continue to offer Aimia redemption seats for Aeroplan members after June 2020, with pricing competitive with other third-party rewards programs. The airline’s most frequent flyers will continue to enjoy Air Canada Altitude status recognition and its associated range of travel privileges, based on their annual flight activities with Air Canada and the Star Alliance member airlines. All Million Mile program qualification activity and status will also be honoured in the new program. Air Canada intends to implement near-term improvements to Air Canada Altitude and other elements of the customer experience.

The new Air Canada loyalty program will be focused on improved rewards and recognition for the airline’s customers, and will provide Air Canada and our business partners with significant growth opportunities.