Air Canada to launch its own loyalty program

May 16, 2017
MONTREAL—Air Canada today announced its decision to launch its own loyalty program in 2020 upon the expiry of its commercial agreement with Aimia, the operator of Aeroplan. Starting June 30, 2020, Aeroplan will no longer be the loyalty program for Air Canada.
Aeroplan has been independently owned and operated by Aimia for almost a decade. By operating its own loyalty program, Air Canada says it will be better able to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver a more consistent end-to-end customer experience.
Air Canada’s exclusive contract with Aimia remains in effect until its June 29, 2020 expiration date. Until then, Air Canada said it will work closely with Aimia with the objective of providing consistent service for Aeroplan members.
During this period, Aeroplan members can continue to earn and redeem miles in accordance with the Aeroplan program:
The new Air Canada loyalty program will be focused on improved rewards and recognition for the airline’s customers, and will provide Air Canada and our business partners with significant growth opportunities.