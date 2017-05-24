Ontario drivers struggle to identify auto insurance fraud

May 24, 2017

From the April 2017 print edition

A survey of Ontario drivers raises concerns about their ability to recognize, reject and report auto insurance fraud, says a recent survey. The survey, done by Ipsos for the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO), gauged drivers’ knowledge and attitudes toward auto insurance fraud. Among drivers surveyed, 27 percent got a failing grade when confronted with accident scenarios and true or false statements. Baby Boomers (55 and over) were most knowledgeable while Millennials (18-34) were least likely to identify acts of fraud.

Other findings include:

• The most popular type of admitted fraud was convincing an auto body repair shop to add unrelated fixes and put the full cost through insurance (five percent);

• 35 percent knew how to report auto insurance fraud;

• 35 percent did not know that defrauding an insurance company is an offence under the federal Criminal Code; and

• 25per cent did not know that auto insurance fraud affects auto insurance premiums.

Men and Millennials were more likely to admit to auto insurance fraud than other groups. Five percent of men admitted to claiming false injury from an auto accident compared to one percent of women. Nine percent of Millennials admitted to this compared to one percent of Boomers.