Is now the best time for car buying?

May 24, 2017

Purchasing B2B



From the April 2017 print edition

Those looking to buy a new car may want to do so sooner rather than later, according to Viraf Baliwalla, president of Automall Network, a vehicle buying service. This is the best time of year to buy a new vehicle because there is the best balance between large incentives from manufacturers, availability in the market and dealer willingness to dip into their profit margins to make the sale, says Baliwalla.

Manufacturers will soon stop taking orders for current model year vehicles to re-tool their plants for the next model year. Then, availability will dwindle through the summer, the incentives will increase slightly but the tighter availability becomes the less dealers are willing to negotiate.