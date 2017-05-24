NAFA announces new board of directors

May 24, 2017

From the April 2017 print edition

The Board of Directors of NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), operating under new bylaws and election procedures adopted in 2016, recently elected the first slate of officers under its new guidelines.

The new rules saw four new directors elected to the board in January, joining nine directors whose terms were continuing. In February, the full board of 13 directors elected from among themselves NAFA’s new president, senior vice-president, vice-president, and secretary/treasurer.

The officers for the 2017-2018 term are:

• President—Bryan Flansburg, CAFM

• Senior vice-president—Patti Earley, CAFM

• Vice-president—Jeff Jeter

• Secretary/treasurer—David Hayward

Also on the NAFA board of directors are:

• Ruth Alfson, CAFM (immediate past president)

• Patrick Barrett, CAFM

• Ray Brisby, CAFM

• Michael Cole

• Robert Martines

• Deanne Radke

• Steve Saltzgiver, CAFS

• George Survant

• Kathy Wellik, CAFM