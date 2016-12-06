Windsor plant producing Hybrid minivan

December 6, 2016

Windsor—The industry’s first-ever electrified minivan, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, rolled off the line at the FCA US Windsor Assembly Plant (Ont.) on December 1, the company said.

The launch of the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid marks another milestone for the Windsor plant, said FCA, as it is the first electric vehicle to be built on its assembly line.

Since launching the first minivan in 1983, the Windsor plant has built 10 million of the more than 14.3 million vehicles that have been sold to date.

The hybrid version of the sixth-generation family hauler will deliver a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved range of 33 miles solely on zero-emissions electric power from a 16-kWh lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery. The Pacifica Hybrid also earned a fuel-economy rating of 84 miles-per-gallon-equivalent (MPGe) from the EPA, reflecting the vehicle’s combined city- and highway-cycle performance in electric-mode only, as tested.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models feature a unique front grille pattern and wheel design, as well as distinctive badging and an exclusive Silver Teal Pearl Coat paint, differentiating it from the rest of the Pacifica lineup.

FCA US invested $2.6 billion USD to develop the Pacifica, including its hybrid counterpart, with $744 million USD (over $1 billion CAD) allocated to the plant to add floor space, retool and upgrade equipment.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid pricing starts at $34,495 with available US federal tax credit, not including state and local incentives, and will begin arriving in dealerships over the next several months.