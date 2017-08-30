Vincentric announces best fleet value winners

August 30, 2017Purchasing B2B

From the August 2017 print edition

Ford Motor Company has lead the way in the 6th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada awards with 10 winning vehicles. Mercedes-Benz and Toyota also each had four winning vehicles in this year’s Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award lineup.

The Ford roster included the six-time champion F-150 and four-time winner F-250 pickup trucks, as well as the Transit Connect and Transit 150 in the van segments. Both vans earned the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada award for the third straight year.

The Mercedes Benz Metris and Sprinter models won for the second and sixth year in a row, respectively. The Toyota Sienna won the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada in the minivan segment, the Tacoma in the small pickup segment, and the Prius C in the hybrid segment. Other brands with multiple winners included, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Infiniti.

Vincentric did a cost of ownership analysis on over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight cost factors.