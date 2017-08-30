TRAC publishes tire resource

August 30, 2017Purchasing B2B

From the August 2017 print edition

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC) has published an online resource, called the Get Fuel Fit Guide, to help motorists improve their fuel savings know-how by offering advice on tire selection, maintenance and driving habits that improve fuel economy and protect the environment.

The Guide has three sections:

Gear—vehicle, tire and other product shopping tips to save on fuel; Routine—fuel saving driving tips; and Check-up—tire and auto maintenance advice.

“Fuel-efficient driving not only saves hundreds of dollars in fuel each year, but it can also improve road safety, prevent unnecessary wear on your vehicle and lower harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” said Steve Akehurst, chief, personal vehicles programs, office of energy efficiency, Natural Resources Canada. “By adopting fuel-efficient driving techniques, the average Canadian can reduce their fuel use by up to 25 percent.”

Natural Resources Canada, Kal Tire and TRAC all contributed eco-friendly advice to the resource, which can be found at www.betiresmart.ca.