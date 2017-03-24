Toyota debuting 2018 Sienna van and Yaris hatchback at New York auto show

March 24, 2017

TORONTO—Large and small. Swagger and sportiness. That is what Toyota says it will be rolling into their display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in April with the debut of two freshened models, the 2018 Sienna van and subcompact Yaris hatchback.

Sienna is a family-friendly van, with a choice of seven- or eight-seat cabin configurations, ample cargo space and an array of safety, comfort and convenience features. Powered by a 3.5-litre V6 producing 296 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque, Sienna is available in base, LE, SE, XLE and Limited grades. For active families on the go, Sienna remains the only van in the segment with available all-wheel-drive (AWD).

The fuel-efficient Yaris hatchback represents a great value for buyers on a budget as it is the Toyota brand’s least expensive model, yet it is equipped with many standard safety and convenience features. Among the many standard carryover safety features is Toyota Safety Sense- C (TSS-C), a trio of driver-assist technologies. TSS-C technologies include Toyota’s Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

Yaris offers both three-door and five-door body styles in three grades, the three-door CE, the five-door LE and the Sporty five-door SE.

Sienna

One year after the 2017 model year Sienna van got a new powertrain, the 2018 model adds many styling, and technological safety and convenience features.

For 2018, TSS-P will be standard on all Sienna models. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite bundles cutting edge active safety technologies including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA); and Automatic High Beams (AHB).

Sienna drivers will get enhanced connectivity and entertainment through the new Toyota Entune multimedia system on all models, offering an enhanced set of connected vehicle technologies.

Additional technology updates include:

Five USB ports covering all three rows

Bird’s Eye View monitor (available on Limited grade)

4.2-inch TFT multi-information display

Exterior styling is updated with a redesigned front fascia that includes a larger, lower grille and a larger fog light compartment to convey a stronger presence.

Like the current Sienna SE grade, side lower rockers have also been added to all grades for a sportier appearance.

Yaris

Designed and assembled in France, the Yaris builds on its European styling to add a sportier and more dynamic look for 2018. The updates start with both the CE and LE grades receiving a new bold front fascia with a new grille and chrome accents. The SE grade will receive a sporty front fascia that features a new piano black mesh pattern grille surrounded by a chrome accent.

The refined new front is complemented by a modern restyled rear to help provide a wider look. The rear design includes wider, horizontal tail lamps integrated into the rear door, new rear bumper with styling more in harmony with the rear door design, and a new lower bumper garnish with side reflectors to help portray a broader stance.

The SE is topped off with standard 16-inch machined alloy wheels with dark accents.

Inside, the 2018 Yaris receives audio and convenience updates that start with the CE grade upgrading to a standard tilt, three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. Both the CE and LE will now receive the same Sport analog instrumentation currently on the SE grade. The IP includes speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge; LCD display with odometer, tripmeters, clock, outside temperature, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed and shift position; ECO-driving indicator and warning messages (automatic transmission only).

The Yaris will be available in seven exterior colours including a new Blue Eclipse (replacing Blue Streak Metallic).

The exterior colour palette will be complemented with interior fabric choices of combined Black and Gray on CE and LE grades, and all-Black on the SE grade.

The 2018 Sienna will be reaching Toyota dealerships in the fall of 2017, while the 2018 Yaris will be available this summer.