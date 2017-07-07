TomTom Telematics partners with Verisk Data Exchange

July 7, 2017

Purchasing B2B



JERSEY CITY, N.J.—Verisk Insurance Solutions, a provider of information about property/casualty insurance risk, has announced an alliance with TomTom Telematics.

Through the alliance, fleet owners can choose to flow driving data collected by the TomTom Telematics Service Platform with WEBFLEET, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) fleet management solution, into the Verisk Data Exchange.

This will provide TomTom WEBFLEET subscribers access to fleet insurance benefits and operational safety feedback. Verisk Insurance Solutions is a Verisk Analytics business.

Launched in July 2016, the Verisk Data Exchange offers fleet owners and managers the opportunity to contribute their driving data and take advantage of participating carriers’ fleet insurance coverage designed to reward safety-conscious fleets.

The Verisk Data Exchange is a hub for connected-vehicle and smart-home data.