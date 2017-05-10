PurchasingB2B

Time for spring car care

Warmer weather marks the perfect time to ensure vehicles are in good working order

May 10, 2017
Purchasing B2B

Spring is the perfect time to ensure your car is in good working order and to take care of those deeper checks that may not be convenient in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life. (CNW Group/CAA South Central Ontario)

THORNHILL, ON—With spring on the horizon and winter in the rearview mirror, CAA South Central Ontario (SCO) looks at some of the service numbers from this past season and encourages members to get their cars ready for spring during national car care month.

This past winter (from December 2016-March 2017) there were six fewer significant winter event days when compared to the year prior and there was a 9.5 per cent increase in car battery installations. Additional winter numbers for CAA SCO include:

  1. Calls for service: approximately 329,000
  2. Number of tows: more than 311,000
  3. Batteries replaced: over 14,000

“Now that winter seems to be over, we can all look towards the warmer months and with that comes spring cleaning and car care,” said Kaitlynn Furse, public relations manager, CAA SCO. “Spring is the perfect time to ensure your car is in good working order and to take care of those deeper checks that may not be convenient in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.”

CAA SCO’s spring car care checklist:

  1. Give your vehicle a thorough cleaning to remove all the salt and sand accumulated over the winter months.
  2. Change your oil and top up your fluids to help keep your car running trouble free.
  3. Replace your wiper blades if they are worn or damaged.
  4. Check all your lights to ensure they are in good working condition.
  5. Replace hoses and belts that have become cracked or frayed.
  6. Switch back to your all-season tires when the temperature reaches 7°C consistently and rotate your tires to prevent uneven wear.
  7. Inspect your vehicle’s battery to make sure all the connections are clean and dry.
  8. For a thorough vehicle checkup, visit one of CAA’s Approved Auto Repair Service facilities.
Print this page

Related Posts