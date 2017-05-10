Time for spring car care

May 10, 2017

THORNHILL, ON—With spring on the horizon and winter in the rearview mirror, CAA South Central Ontario (SCO) looks at some of the service numbers from this past season and encourages members to get their cars ready for spring during national car care month.

This past winter (from December 2016-March 2017) there were six fewer significant winter event days when compared to the year prior and there was a 9.5 per cent increase in car battery installations. Additional winter numbers for CAA SCO include:

Calls for service: approximately 329,000 Number of tows: more than 311,000 Batteries replaced: over 14,000

“Now that winter seems to be over, we can all look towards the warmer months and with that comes spring cleaning and car care,” said Kaitlynn Furse, public relations manager, CAA SCO. “Spring is the perfect time to ensure your car is in good working order and to take care of those deeper checks that may not be convenient in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life.”

CAA SCO’s spring car care checklist: